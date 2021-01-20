Haknsville, Utah, USA by Atanu Bandyopadhyay

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 700,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

We knew that Southwestern US is one gem of a place. So after doing lot of research we started from Oregon by car for a family trip. The idea was to get the lay of the land and explore a bit with camera. I did not expect too much of this as a photography trip since it was a family trip. However, after seeing some crazy some structures, the 'idea' evolved very quickly and it turned out to be more dedicated to photography very soon. So one day when we were exploring such structures in Hanksville, Utah, I stumbled upon this nice mountain with cracks leading towards it. However, being in midday back then, I promised to comeback soon after.

When I went in next day, I got some shots elsewhere and again saw this piece of 'rock throne' on our way out hiking. As a plus there was moon which came out just after a cloudless sunset. As usual, the pink after glow started and I could not resist but take some shots of this beauty with moonlight in behind. We decided to wait a bit to get some stars too after it got a bit more dark and time-blended the whole thing to make it more interesting.