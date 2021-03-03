Gunnison NF, Colorado, USA by Daniel Forster

Picture Story

The town of Crested Butte is a favorite of mine to visit. Although, until this year I hadn't been there in the winter. So I made a special trip when I knew there would be fresh snow falling. I stayed about an hour away and heading up to Crested Butte in the morning. And sure enough, a storm had blown through overnight and dropped over six inches of snow. The sky was cloudy with some random clear spots. Just before I arrived into town, I there was a beautiful hillside covered with white aspen trunks and fresh snow. My goal was to find a single tree and isolate from the rest of the scene. I was able to achieve by adding a 2x extender to my zoom lens for a total focal length of 800mm. It was a beautiful day and this was the wonderful start to it.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your personal portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 400,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your personal portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 400,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now