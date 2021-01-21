Great Sand Dunes NP, Mosca, Colorado, USA by Harvey Mogenson

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 700,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The Great Sand Dunes National Park in southern Colorado, USA is a fascinating place. It is on the eastern edge of a flat valley between two mountain ranges. The wind, which normally comes from the west, pushes the sand from the dry (semi-arid) valley to the eastern edge of the valley into large sand dunes. Some of the dunes are as high as 700 feet, but of course they are always changing. The area became a National Park in November 2000.