Great Sand Dunes NP, Colorado, USA By Richard Depinay

Picture Story

This trip was all about sand dunes. I am always mesmerized by them, and can spend hours looking at the various shapes, lights and shadows. Occasionally, I also use a drone for more of a bird view, and it saves me a lot of time walking through sand! However, this is not always possible if the dunes are on a preserve or National Park, like in this case.

We landed the plane in Alamosa, the nearest city from the Great Sand Dunes National Park in Colorado. Since it is out of the way driving for most people, it tends to be quiet. Most people rent board sled to go down on the slopes, but once you walk in a bit further inside the park, it is quiet and you can actually be alone. It is possible to spend the night in the dunes, which must be an amazing sight for astrophotography!

The dunes have been formed over thousands of years, as sand deposited by mountain streams and lakes on the valley floor is carried by southwest winds toward a low curve in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. This makes for a great backdrop to the dunes.

The wind may pick up, and if that’s the case, you better be prepared to be pelted! It is best to carry a mask (this seems oddly familiar lately), perhaps a ski mask to protect your eyes, and refrain from changing lenses, as it would be nearly impossible to keep a sensor clean. As usual with dunes, the best time of the day would be sunrise or sunset, where the shadows are the longest. I imagine that a sun at its zenith would not create a dramatic light.

It is a place worth visiting, and I will certainly be back.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your own portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 700,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your own portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 700,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now