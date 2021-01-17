All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 700,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I wandered around the dunes for several hours and took this about 1 hour before sunset. It was a little windy and started to get worse but I found several nice compositions with lone plants surrounded by the sand ripples. It was interesting to see how the wind changed the shape of the ripples behind the plants and this shows that well. I decided to make it into black and white since the shot is all about light, shadow, form and texture. Interesting, I got a nice sunset shot with great sky color after I had just left the park and was heading back to the hotel.