Great Sand Dunes National Park, Colorado, USA

Picture Story

This photo was taken in early May when Mendeno Creek had just started running in braided channels at Great Sand Dunes National Park in Colorado, USA. Seasonal depth and duration is directly related to snowpack in the mountain watershed above. This year the water was one inch to four inches high, not tall enough to float on. I made it across to the dunes running barefoot in the cold water. It felt great with temperatures that reached 80 degrees earlier in the day.

We walked quite a bit in the dunes to find a clean location in the sand before deciding on the general area sunset images would be photographed. We were all thrilled that the light was amazing that evening. While I was photographing I clearly wasn't thinking about how cold the creek would be a couple hours later. Oh my!

The rest of the trip, because the water was colder and running higher each day, my group decided to wrap our feet and legs in big garbage bags to cross over to the dunes to keep our shoes dry and our feet warm.

Photographing the sand dunes was an adventure I will long remember.

