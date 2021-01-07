Great Sand Dunes, Colorado, USA by Mark Hackmeier

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Named Glow on the Dunes,I feel this picture represents the gentle softness of the ever changing sand dunes. Can you find the hikers? I included the hikers for prospective. It shows the size and beauty of this beautiful place. I took this image at sunrise. I previsualized this image in shades of gray. I wanted the viewer to focus less on the colors of the dunes and more on it's lines, shapes and tones. The word photography comes from the Greek words "writing with light". My goal was to have this image of the dunes represent the true meaning of the word photography. I set the tripod low as there were a small amout of wind and blowing sand. I exposed to the right to capture the most digital data and then edited to bring the exposure back to where I felt it should be. Most people visualize sand dunes as being in the desert. These dunes are found at an elevation of 8,808 feet in the San luis Valley among the Sangre de Cristo Mountains of Colorado. It is about a 4.5 hour drive from Denver. Henry David Thereau once said "It's not what you look at that matters, It's what you see". I try to let the viewer see what I saw and share the emotions I felt viewing this beautiful place.