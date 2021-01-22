Great Sand Dunes, Colorado, USA by Lio Foulk

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 700,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I went with a buddy of mine from work. He wanted to recapture the magic he felt when he first went when he was a kid. I’m not sure if he found that exact magic but I did. We went up for sunrise and at night the sand danced with glitter from our flashlights. Then as the sun started poking through it it was beautiful to see all colors coming out of the sky and reflect off the frosted sand and the tips of the surrounding mountains.