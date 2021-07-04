Grand Tetons Sunset, Wyoming, USA

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

This was my first trip to Grand Tetons National Park in Wyoming. Coming from Florida I was very much looking forward to seeing some wildlife and the fall colors. The trip was based around a photo conference in Salt Lake City Utah in early October. I had the option of arriving early or staying after the conference to visit the Tetons. As everyone knows, trying to predict fall colors is very difficult and there are a lot of factors. I was worried if I waited until after the conference, the fall colors would be either muted or have already fallen.

After a long day of shooting both wildlife and landscapes, it was time to pick a sunset location, I decided on the T.A. Moulton Barn as my sunset location. It was still mostly cloudy when we arrived at the barn location about an hour before sunset. This gave me plenty of time to pick my final location and get fully set up. Plus, there was only 1 other photographer so I got to pick my spot. The closer we got to sunset, the more the clouds started breaking up. The lighting turned out to be really nice as it started to show behind the mountains and was by far the best during the whole trip. The original shot was a 6 shot panorama at 36mm in portrait mode with a full frame Sony. This gave me me a full view of the mountain range with enough foreground and sky for a lot of different cropping options. The final composition concentrated more on the fall colors, barn and the lead in stream.

The Grand Tetons are a wonderful place to shoot for both landscapes and wildlife. I am looking forward to visiting one year in the future to photograph some snow during the early springtime.

