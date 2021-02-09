Grand Teton NP, USA by John Pedersen

Picture Story

During my winter workshop, I had taken my group to photograph the Moulton Barns at sunrise in Grand Teton National Park. Winter can always be an unpredictable time for weather and on this morning the mountains were shrouded in clouds and fog. We still managed to have a wonderful time photographing the old barns and details in the area.

As we walked back to our cars in the parking area, I looked off in the distance over an open field and noticed that the clouds had descended almost to the ground. Along with that, I noticed these two trees standing alone, highlighted against the fog. There really wasn't a way for us to get closer to the scene, so I put on my 100-400mm zoom lens and framed up the trees. Being as it was cold and slightly windy, I chose to use a higher shutter speed to lessen the effects of any camera shake using the long lens. After firing off a few frames, we loaded up in the cars to go to our next destination.

The thing I really love about this shot is the negative space that the clouds provide in the composition, as well as the stillness that is a result. A very quiet image that does have some visual weight and interest. All in all, it was an image that I wasn't planning on at this location, but one that I am proud of.

