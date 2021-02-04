Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, USA by Richard Valenti

Picture Story

The Grand Teton National Park is located in the northwest corner of Wyoming in the USA. The Grand Tetons rise 7,000 feet almost straight up from the valley floor. The range's serrated granite peaks are so perfectly proportioned they seem born of a landscape artist's imagination rather than Mother Nature. I always wanted to visit this park, especially in winter, when it is less crowded and the ground is covered in snow. On this day the cloud cover was heavy, allowing me to photograph all day long. At times the sun would fight to break through the clouds, creating that magical chiaroscuro light upon the landscape, as shown in this image.

