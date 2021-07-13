Grand Prismatic Spring, Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, USA

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Picture Story

This image was taken in Late April 2021, just after the park roads were opened from West Yellowstone. It is my favorite time of year to visit the Yellowstone. There is usually very little traffic and sparse crowds. It was a chilly, partly cloudy day with a steady northwest wind. Perfect conditions for photographing the springs and geysers.

I loved the reflection of the clouds and of the trees on the snow-covered slopes off the surface of the spring. They added yet another layer and dimension to an already incredibly textured landscape.

