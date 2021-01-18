Grand Canyon NP, Arizona, USA by Betsy Botsford

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 700,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This morning will live in the history books of my mind for all my life. We started up the trail early hoping sunrise would grace Wotan's throne in soft light. We never imagined light rain through that morning light and a rainbow on top of that. Despite the weather in the scene it was calm outside, making shooting on the edge of the precipice a calming and delightful experience. We knew this experience would stay with us and I never tire of this image.