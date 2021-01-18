Goblin Valley State Park, Utah, USA by Randall Bresee

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 700,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Goblin Valley State Park in Utah contains a large population of hoodoos which formed as a result of 165 million years of erosion. To my eyes, the hoodoos look like a crowd of people who are begging to be photographed. The landscape here has little color and is a fine subject for black & white photography. After camping nearby, I arrived shortly after sunrise and exposed one sheet of 4inch x 5inch black & white film in a view camera. No color contrast filtration was needed because of the general lack of color in the scene. The film was developed normally, scanned with a high-quality drum scanner to produce a black & white digital image file of nearly 1 GB size. The image was edited slightly with PhotoShop. To me, the subject requires high image resolution to avoid textureless regions in important image areas. The terrific image resolution offered by large format film and drum scanning provides gobs of structural detail in large prints (gobs of detail for the goblins).