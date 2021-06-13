Goblin State Park, Utah, USA

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

After a day of doing a 60 mile bicycle ride on the LaSal Loop Rd near Moab Utah and hiking the Wild Horse slot canyon, a buddy of mine and I had the idea to stop by Goblin State Park. What a perfect end to an amazing spring day, not too hot, dry and beautiful desert scenery that warranted a stop by Goblin State Park at sunset. As I scanned the horizon, I found I was not the only photographer there to capture the last moments of the day. The park beckoned me to explore and get lost among the hoodoos that spanned the horizon.

