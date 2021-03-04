Glenfinnan, Scotland by Peter Richter

Picture Story

In autumn 2018 my wife and I visited the Scottish Highlands. Although we had rain and wind most of the time, we were hiking almost every day. When we arrived at Glenfinnan, we had to wait in a tearoom until heavy rain stopped for a while. About one hour later, on the path to Glenfinnan viaduct, we looked back and could experience a few seconds of sunlight in the valley. It was a fleeting moment. I had to take the image handheld with a focal lenght equivalent 126mm and a rather short shutter speed. A few seconds later that unique light disappeared.

