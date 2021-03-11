Glencoe, Scotland by Jackie Matear

Picture Story

I took this image at the end of a very soggy week in Glencoe, in the Scottish Highlands, during which there were two named storms that brought heavy downpours mixed in with blustery sideways rain and the odd burst of lovely storm light. It finally stopped raining on my final day, revealing lovely views down Loch Leven just outside of Glencoe village.

There was still plenty of low cloud and a featureless sky, so I decided to use a long lens to focus on the snow-covered ridges of Mam na Gualainn on the other side of the loch rather than try to capture a wider view. I included the little peninsula on the right-hand side to add depth and contrasting tones to the image. I set my aperture at f/8.0 as everything was at infinity and used a two stop soft graduated filter to balance the exposure between the mountains and the sky and a polariser to reduce the glare on the water. Although my camera was on a tripod, I raised the ISO to 200 as it was still quite windy.

I would have ideally liked to capture the reflections of the hillside in the loch, or at least calm water, but the weather gods refused to cooperate. I tried to time my shots in between the gusts and waited as long as I could, but had a flight to catch so eventually packed up and headed down to Glasgow.

