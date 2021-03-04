Glacier Peak Sunrise, Washington, USA by Bryce Hill

Picture Story

This picture was shot while climbing Eldorado Peak this last summer in the North Cascades. During the time of this trip, wildfire smoke was beginning to fill the sky in Washington State. The addition of smoke with the rising sun created a spectacular alpenglow on Glacier Peak. Glacier Peak is one the 5 volcanoes in Washington and is 10,541' tall. Our camp on Eldorado Peak was about 30 miles due North as the bird flies from Glacier Peak that morning, so I was glad to have an all in one lens with some telephoto capabilities. Completely zoomed in at a 140mm focal length I was able to capture the stunning sunrise on the North Guardian and Dusty Glaciers, all while the smoky haze softened the surrounding landscape. It was well worth hanging out at camp a bit longer and starting our climb late for one of the best sunrises I've ever seen in North Cascades. It's days like this, that I'm very appreciative that I get to spent so much time in the mountains!

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your personal portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 400,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your personal portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 400,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now