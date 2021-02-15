Geroldsee, Bavaria, Germany by Marc Haegeman

Picture Story

While I had been to Munich in southern Germany many time, I never visited the nearby Alps. Finally, two winters ago, in better times when travelling was still carefree and even possible, I went there with a German friend who lives locally. She took me to some of the most enchanting places, fairytale lakes and rugged peaks. The previous days it had been snowing, but on the day itself it was sunny and clear. The last spot we visited was the Geroldsee, a short drive from Garmisch-Partenkirchen. The Geroldsee is a moor lake which in summer allows swimming. It was off season, so we had the place all to ourselves and could take in the views. You need to climb a bit to get all the cabins in the composition, but once there you would almost believe they have been put there for photographic purposes. The stillness of the vanishing day was unforgettable. My friend assured me sunrise at the Geroldsee is even better because of frequent mist. But for now I was quite happy with the evening.

