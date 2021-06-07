    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Search
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Gastlosen, Canton De Fribourg, Switzerland
    By Marie-Eve Glasson

    Picture Story

    Winter is my favorite season, the snow creates a perfect atmosphere and often the sky gets some nice colors at sunset. This photo was taken at the Jaunpass, the border between Fribourg and Bern cantons, in the so-called Pré-Alpes. The Gastlosen is a famous range with its shape that is easily recognizable.

    This picture was really unexpected as less than 10 minutes ago we were in the fog, seeing nothing but the path in front of us. Suddenly, the fog went down the valley and we saw this stunning landscape. Like always, it is always worth waiting and hoping for the best.

    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Hey Visitor
    Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your personal portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 400,000 members and followers.

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Your personal portfolio page – click here to see sample
    • We promote your portfolio monthly to over 400,000 followers
    • Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year
    • Download ALL back issues
    • Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments
    • Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    summer offer

    30% off

    1 YEAR MEMBERSHIP

    use coupon code

    SUMMER30

    Claim offer
    s2Member®