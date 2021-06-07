Gastlosen, Canton De Fribourg, Switzerland

Picture Story

Winter is my favorite season, the snow creates a perfect atmosphere and often the sky gets some nice colors at sunset. This photo was taken at the Jaunpass, the border between Fribourg and Bern cantons, in the so-called Pré-Alpes. The Gastlosen is a famous range with its shape that is easily recognizable.

This picture was really unexpected as less than 10 minutes ago we were in the fog, seeing nothing but the path in front of us. Suddenly, the fog went down the valley and we saw this stunning landscape. Like always, it is always worth waiting and hoping for the best.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your personal portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 400,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your personal portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 400,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now