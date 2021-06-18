Garrison Lake, Port Orford, Oregon, USA

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Garrison Lake is located in the cute Oregon coastal town of Port Orford. It's a beautiful area with wonderful people. If you go, please be sure to stop by Tasty Kates and get a cinnamon roll.

My girlfriend and I stumbled across this during a West Coast trip and instantly fell in love with it. We went out to this peaceful spot to watch the sunset and I set up my gear.

As we waited the sky began to glow. And it kept glowing and glowing. There is not much of a bump in saturation with this one, just a gorgeous scene and I count myself lucky to have been there.

This was shot in April, which is a great time to go. Since this image I've been back several times during various seasons and it's always beautiful in some form.

