Garden of the Gods, Colorado Springs, USA by Daniel Forster

Picture Story

The Garden of the Gods Park in Colorado Springs is a beautiful park and I love taking photographs there. The forecast called a for a snowstorm overnight, so knew I'd be waking up to multiple inches of snow on the ground. I made my way over to the park and started to get excited because of how beautiful the park was looking. The only challenge was a heavy fog had settled in and was partially blocking the rock formations. I grabbed my gear and started hiking into the park. I ended up at a spot that I've shot some beautiful sunsets from in the past. The snow was sticking to the red rocks right in front of me and fog started to lift just in time for some beautiful photos.

