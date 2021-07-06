Ganong Nature Park, St Stephen, New Brunswick, Canada

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

The summer cottage of the Ganong Chocolatier family is located in the Ganong Nature Park just outside St. Stephen, New Brunswick, Canada. Each year, green paths are cut through the meadow-like tall grass to provide walking trails for the public. This path curves around the perimeter of the park, eventually reaching the cottage in the distance, now partly hidden by trees in full leaf. It's a lovely evening walk in summertime, with vistas over Passamaquoddy Bay and the coastlines of both Maine and New Brunswick.

