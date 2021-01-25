Ganges Harbour, Salt Spring Island, BC, Canada by Barbara Levy













Follow us Follow us

Picture Story

The rain is often relentless during the winter here on our small, Gulf island in the Salish Sea. And, sometimes, I long for the crisp, clear days of my childhood growing up out east in Ontario. But living in a rainforest does have its advantages for landscape photography, especially when the mist hovers over the water to create a dreamlike atmosphere on early, frosty mornings like the one you will read about in my story.

In December, two years ago, after a long spate of overcast skies and getting drenched on a daily basis, my brother, Michael, and I were excited to leave the house before dawn to see what was happening in town by Ganges Harbour — a familiar spot, very popular among Salt Spring’s early-risers — where we were met by an extraordinary sunrise. The sky, suffused with soft peach light, touched the mist dancing in slow motion over calm waters while the anchored boats seemed to be floating through this celestial realm with nymphs of the sea (my poet-self's interpretation). And, as always, this tranquil scene kept morphing before our eyes until the wind had stretched a woven tapestry of wispy, cirrus clouds over this ethereal story unfolding — a sailor and his skiff floating, like a ghost from the past, between the Seahorse tugboat (an island icon which plied the waters during World War II) and Grace Islet (used as a burial site for the Coast Salish for many centuries) out towards the glowing orb — nestled in the mouth of the harbour — and a harbinger of that magnificent winter's day!

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your own portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 700,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your own portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 700,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now