Fumotoppara and Mount Fuji, Shizuoka, Japan by Francis Ansing

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This photo was taken at Fumotoppara Camp Ground in Shizuoka, Japan. This campground was 45 minutes away from Kawaguchiko, where me and my group stayed for 4 days. We drove to the campground early in the morning, like around 2:00 am to shoot star trails and to set up our cameras and tripod before the crowd of photographers arrive. The pond was quite small and it is good only for 10 photographers or fewer. At around 5:00 am, more than 100 photographers arrived after us.