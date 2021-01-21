Fuerteventura, Spain by Sonja Jordan

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 700,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This picture was taken at Fuerteventura, Canary Islands in Spain. Fuerteventura has some very beautiful areas. Exploring them is always a lot of fun for me. Especially the dunes and the dry areas are fascinating. I was in an elevated position and the wind was very strong that day. On that partly cloudy day the sun broke through the clouds and created this wonderful scene with light and shadows at the dunes. Despite of the wind the conditions were great. I like such minimalistic pictures with shapes, forms and different light.