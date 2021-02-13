Frosty Morning, Welburn, England by Richard Burdon

Picture Story

This is a scene I’d had my eye on for a couple of years, but I’d just been waiting for the conditions to come to me. We’d had a cold spell and the temperature had been below zero all week, but all my efforts to capture a winter scene had eluded me so far.

Finally, on the last day of the cold spell I remembered this location. I rose early and drove straight to the location and the conditions were perfect for the image I had had in my mind all this time. I walked into the field, set my tripod, framed the scene and the moment the image appeared on the monitor I knew I had the image I was looking for with the old stable and tree covered in hoar frost just emerging from the morning mist.

This feeling of elation must be the same sort of emotion film workers experience when they see an image appear in their developing tray. I love the delicacy of the frost on the tree and the background just visible in the morning mist gives me that separation and simplicity I was looking for. Two hours after this shot was taken, it thawed and never froze again for the remainder of the year.

