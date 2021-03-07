Frontenac State Park, Minnesota, USA by Laura Schoenbauer

Picture Story

Around Minnesota, I have my favorite locations depending on the season. In autumn, I like to go to Frontenac State Park. The park is located along the Mississippi River and the landscape is hilly with beautiful bluffs along the river. With the temperature changes that come with the changing seasons, it is not unusual to see fog in the morning. The autumn color varies every year depending on the spring, summer and autumn temperatures and rainfall. The best color occurs after a wet, warm spring and summer along with cool (but not freezing) temperatures during evenings in autumn. This photo was taken during an autumn filled with vibrant colors.

