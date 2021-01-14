Frimley, Surrey, England by Craig Denford

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I awoke to freezing fog, and with the country in the grip of a full lockdown due to the Covid restrictions, there was only one place I was able to go. Tomlins Wood is a fifteen minute walk from home, and as restrictions dictated we shouldn't travel, it was the only viable option. It turned out to be something of a godsend. The mist was isolated to higher ground, so I made my way to the top of the hill, where a magical scene greeted me. All the trees were covered in hoar frost, and the silver birch in particular looked fantastic. The temperature didn't rise above freezing, and I lost myself in my surroundings for the best part of the morning photographing numerous compositions. I came away with a number of shots that I was happy with, but this one really stood out for me.