Fremantle Port, Australia

On our cruise around Australia one of the stops was Fremantle. The port is large and is a big shipping site for iron ore, alumina, and other minerals to Asia, its closet market. A lot of cruise lines also sail into Fremantle. We were about to leave at sunset when this storm started to blow in. While the weather was good while in port, which also included a day in Perth, it is obvious we timed our departure like clockwork. Those of us that are old enough remember the movie "On the Beach" that represent the last people on earth after a nuclear war. With the port traffic at Fremantle, the city itself is a busy community. A small but interesting zoo is nearby as well as part of the Austrian navy berthed there.

