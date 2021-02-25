Freezing Bay, Wisconsin, USA by Daniel Anderson

Picture Story

I am fortunate to live in Wisconsin at the tip of the 80 mile long Door County Peninsula that extends out into Lake Michigan. There are wonderful photographic opportunities in every season but my favorite time is winter.

The conditions on this morning were those I wait for every early winter and with the climate and geography of our peninsula usually it works out well. This is a good example of those conditions. The temperature was about 5 degrees below zero Fahrenheit with a stiff onshore wind blowing at 25 miles per hour. In these temperatures, the bay is in the act of freezing with the water is giving off its meager internal heat in the form of freezing fog and the wind then blows it on shore coating everything within reach with rime ice and frozen spray. If these temperatures last for about a day, the bay is then fully frozen over and the ice machine is turned off until the beginning of the next winter. The exact timing of this annual phenomenon can happen anytime from late November until early January so timing it exactly is impossible so I just have to watch the weather forecasts and be ready whenever it arrives. It is brutal to be out photographing in these conditions but good winter gear and crampons make it tolerable and safe. I make sure to use a very sturdy tripod and do my best to protect my lens from the constant spray and fog.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your personal portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 400,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your personal portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 400,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now