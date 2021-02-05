Franz Josef Glacier, New Zealand by Glenda Spackman

Picture Story

I travelled to Franz Josef - a small township on the West Coast of New Zealand's South Island - to visit the glacier that the town is named after. It was raining heavily the day I travelled to Franz Josef and when I woke the next day it was still hammering down. I had booked a helicopter flight up onto the glacier which of course was cancelled.

After moping around town for an hour or so, I travelled to a nearby forest and lake hoping the weather would clear but it didn't. I managed to get some photos I was pleased with but I could have got these in many other places in New Zealand.

The next morning I woke to a brilliant sunny day and was able to take the second flight up onto the glacier. It was covered in thick new snow - all the rain that had been falling on the township had been falling as snow up in the mountains. I was thrilled because the images I got that morning with the fresh snow were better than what I'd have got on the day before. Sometimes delays are a blessing.

