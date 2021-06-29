Foz Beach, Almograve, Alentejo, Portugal

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Picture Story

This photo was made at the end of the day, in October 2020. I had been walking in the trail that follows this part of the Alentejo coast, south of the village of Vila Nova de Milfontes. This part of the coast is characterized by sand dunes and secluded beaches surrounded by cliffs. I like to walk in this area outside of summer, because the weather is cooler, and the number of trekkers is considerably smaller. On this day, the weather was cold and windy, with spells of rain. But I feel this only adds to the wild character of this (still) preserved part of the country.

Almost at the end of the trail, before arriving at Almograve, there is a beach where there is a small creek reaches the ocean. I descended the northern side of the cliff, crossed the narrow brook, and made a few photos of the sun going down near the horizon. In the distance, a series of heavy clouds were being driven by the wind, blocking the colours of the sunset. Furthermore, the distant clouds, heavy with rain, were approaching the coast.

I kept walking, and climbed the southern face of the beach, with the intent of reaching Almograve and return home for the day. The sun had already set, and it seemed like my photographic day was finished. Still, I kept an eye on the horizon while walking, and that is why I noted the possibility of a clearing in the clouds. There was still some light, so I quickly set up my tripod and camera, hoping for the best. I chose a wide-angle lens to include the small bay in the foreground. I decided to make a long exposure to enhance the clouds being driven by the strong wind.

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now