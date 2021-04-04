Former Park Hill Golf Course, Denver, Colorado, USA by Jeremy Hansen

Picture Story

A blizzard came through Denver over the weekend of March 14th and everything shut down. My wife and I like extreme weather so we bundled up by putting gators, goggles, and warm clothes on and headed out to the nearby property that used to be a golf course. I love photographing in snow storms as it gives an opportunity for isolation of subjects. Walking out there, I knew trees would be the focus but wasn't sure which one or how it would fill the frame. This tree caught my eye with its prominence and character. A long unruly branch jutting out on the left like a bad hair day. I loved it. Having my ultra-wide on and not wanting to change lenses, I got as close as I could for a 35mm shot to work and lined myself up to have the short pine tree behind the subject dead center behind the trunk. The trees on either side of the subject are further away, enhancing the atmosphere of the blizzard. On a clear day, this shot would never work with all the distractions going on in the frame. My wife stayed back a ways as she found a squirrel hunkered down in the hole of a tree and was attempting a friendship.

