Forestville, California, USA by Prashanth Bangalore

With COVID restrictions at its height, traveling to places to photograph was extremely limited. Thankfully there are some places remote enough to travel to, but yet close enough to satisfy those social distancing limits. Russian River is one such place, close to the wine country of Sonoma, CA. The place itself is rife with history. With the family desperate , and clamoring to go out somewhere, we decided to take a picnic supper to Sunset River Beach Park. The river itself had very little water at this time, with dry conditions prevalent. We hiked a trail and I was able to access a sandbar in the middle of the river due to the low water flow. There was still some late autumn/early winter color to be had. I used a 10-stop ND filter to slow down the water flow, and processed the picture in LR to bring out the color a bit.

