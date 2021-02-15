Flakstad, Lofoten Islands, Norway by Fred Bommer

Picture Story

After spending nearly three weeks in Norway and almost giving up in seeing the ever elusive Northern Lights for the first time in my life, the prediction I was waiting for came one day within days of when I was going to depart Norway.

I walked down to Skagsanden Beach at midnight with all my gear and all bundled up for the freezing cold in anticipation of the predicted ideal conditions for the Aurora Borealis. I settled in on the beach in 0° Fahrenheit cold. I was prepared to wait for hours if need be to have once last chance to catch a glimpse of the beauty of the Northern sky phenomenon.

As I was sitting there with my camera poised towards the sky anticipating a long cold wait, an awe-striking vision suddenly materialized before me...the Aurora Borealis - a light show unmatched by any I have ever seen in my life.

I was so "moved" to tears by what I saw revealed above me...a sight I have seen thousands of times in pictures but never in person. I was so overtaken by emotion and awe, that I nearly forgot to start taking pictures.

I spent the next 20 minutes clicking away trying to capturing every beautiful wave of movement of the Aurora Borealis with the hopes that at least one of the images I was capturing; just one was all I hoped for, would reflect the awe-inspiring beauty that lay before me.

As the Aurora Borealis faded away as a mirage does in the desert, I packed up my gear and headed back to my accommodations, where I would "thaw out" as someone who has achieved his life-long dream of witnessing the Aurora Borealis up close and personal...I felt truly blessed.

