Feldberg, Black Forest, Germany by Judith Kuhn

Picture Story

For a long time, high fog also had the highest heights of the Black Forest under control - the hoar frost on the trees is evidence of this. A strong wind brings a change, for the first time the sun rises again. Wind and sun bring hope for the trees to be relieved of their heavy burden. You could almost think that you are in Lapland, where trees covered in deep snow are more common than in our region.