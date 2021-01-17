All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 700,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

After visiting Lanzarote on three occasions we found the hamlet of Famara, surrounded by arid land and a beach featuring sand dunes with strong graphic lines, shaped by island winds. Lanzarote features a volcanic terrain, with high Atlantic waves and coastal sand dunes shaped by the often strong winds of the Canary Islands. There is a sense of space and tranquillity for the visitor to this unspoiled island, thanks to the environmental and architectural influence of Cesar Manrique (the Spanish artist)