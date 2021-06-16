Fall Sunset, Kebler Pass, Colorado, USA

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Picture Story

Oct. 1, 2015 on our way to Ouray for a fall colors photo tour we stayed in Kebler Pass area one night in hopes of capturing some of the Kebler Pass area's colors. The Kebler Pass area of Colorado is famous for spectacular fall colors Sunset that evening didn't disappoint. This sun is illuminating the Aspens on the northern slopes of West Beckwith Peak while some Alpine Glow shows on East Beckwith Mountain to the left. Mount Gunnison looms in the distance to the right as the sun, already dropped below the horizon, ignites the clouds in a florescent orange. This is a stitched HDR image made up of 9 individual bracketed sets. Camera was mounted on a Gigapan Epic Pro. This was the last shot on the evening as the sun had sat. The wide dynamic range of light made shooting bracketed and processing as a HDR necessary. HDR processing and stitching was all done in Adobe Camera RAW.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your personal portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 400,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your personal portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 400,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now