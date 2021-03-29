Fairy Lake, Vancouver Island, Canada by Jacob Klassen













If you've ever been to Vancouver Island, you've probably heard of the famous Fairy Lake Tree. It is a very popular tourist spot near the town of Port Renfrew and you can always find at least a few photographers set up around the lake at any hour of the day. The lake is surrounded by a beautiful lush forest and baby ducklings can almost always be spotted swimming in groups. While the surroundings are beautiful, the main subject of the lake is a small Bonsai Tree that has grown off of a nursing log in the middle.

I've had the pleasure of only living a couple of hours away for the past couple of years so I've made well over 10 visits trying to capture it in a way that is unique to myself. After countless morning drives, bad conditions and failed attempts of photographing the Bonsai, I arrived on a chilly fall morning only for the entire lake to be fogged out. The lake was glass and ducklings could be seen swimming near the edge of the lake but there was no tree to be seen. I decided to put the camera away and enjoy the moment for what it was. About 15 minutes later as the sun started to rise, the fog became thinner, and a small window revealed the little tree and a glimpse of the fall coloured forest behind it. I scrambled to get my camera from it's bag and managed to capture this very simple photo. To this day it still remains one of my favourites.

