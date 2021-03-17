Exmouth Sunset, Devon, England by Rebecca Crosby













This picturesque sunset was captured during lockdown number 3 in Exmouth, UK. It had been miserable, cloudy and raining on and off for several days before this photo was taken. Many families and couples came out to enjoy an evening walk along the beach whilst taking in this amazing sunset. The sun disappeared quickly behind the hills over the other side of the estuary, creating the deep orange tones in the sky. Although the weather looks beautiful, there was a strong, bitter wind which caused the tripod to shake, blurring several images. There were so many people walking along the beach, not realising that I was taking photographs, which meant that it took a few attempts to capture a fairly empty beach. As you can see, there are blurred figures to the right hand side, on the beach. But I feel these add to the appeal of this photograph.

