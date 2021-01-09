All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 700,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Mount Etna is the highest volcano in Europe and is one of the most active. This photograph depicts one of the smaller lava mouths just below the summit craters. Every year new lava vents open at different altitudes. At this altitude there is no vegetation as frequent lava flows burn anything. The appearance therefore resembles that of the lunar surface. Mount Etna is usually portrayed from the coast from where it is possible to frame it in all its grandeur. The best season for photographs in my opinion is winter as it is not uncommon to photograph a lava flow that flows along the sides of the snow-covered mountain. Etna is particular because the frequent eruptions constantly change its profile. today for example the volcano is less conical and more massive than 50 years ago or only 10 years ago!