Escalante Staircase NM, Utah, USA by Dan Holmes

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 700,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Life, Cracks, & Crag - In a sea of cracks, under a drying sun, a tumbleweed barely manages to survive. Southern Utah is a land of sandstone and limestone, open, dry, broken, and beautiful. From deep canyons, to stone spires, and clay hills, every view is different. This limestone crag juts high over fragile clay hills, in the lands near the Colorado River, the land is barren but beautiful. I found that the tumbleweed skeleton added a sense of contrast and emphasized the difficulty of life in this harsh and waterless place. I took this in mid-afternoon, a difficult time to photograph, but the high clouds diffused the mid-November light. Footsteps here last years, it is a land worth protecting.