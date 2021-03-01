Erie, Colorado, USA by Deb Cochrane













Picture Story

This field is just around the corner from where I live In Erie Colorado. I love this little tree growing in a grassy open space with a perfect view of the Rocky Mountains. She has been shaped by the winds that blow from the mountains across the plains.

Many people drive past this spot everyday and never even notice this tree standing strong against the elements. I chose a low angle to accentuate the foreground grasses that seem to be growing in the opposite direction to the tree. It created some nice lines of movement. The soft warm colours in the sky made this image appear warmer than it was...it was freezing!!

