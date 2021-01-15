All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 700,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

After a long day of being out immersed in nature, when you feel tired from the lovely experiences, when you recognize the thighs after working on the mountain with a heavy loaded backpack, when you already packed everything back into your back ready to depart back home, a scenery may light up emerging from the dawn stimulating a question: Shall I really get out my equipment again to capture another photograph? Is it worth hunting for another idea? The photograph you see in this post is such an example. I took it at the end of an amazing day in the Empty Quarter in the UAE. The dawn carved out some beautiful color palettes that I have never seen before throughout daytime in the dessert. As such, this photograph turned out to be pure “Gold” for me and so the title was born.