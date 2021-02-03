Emley Moor Mast, Huddersfield, Yorkshire, England by Traci Habergham

Picture Story

This snowy picture was taken on one of my lockdown walks around the local villages in Huddersfield. It is taken above Kirkburton looking towards Emley Moor mast which is a distinct feature on the landscape. It is a large transmitting station servicing the Kirklees area. The mast is currently being repaired and you can see the temporary mast that has been erected next to the main mast. The mast towers 330m above the countryside and makes it Yorkshire's tallest landmark.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your own portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 700,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your own portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 700,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now