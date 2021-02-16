El Capitan, Yosemite, California, USA by Phillip Rubaloff

Picture Story

This is a view of El Captain and Bridal Veil Falls from across the Merced River. El Captain ,on the left , is a solid granite rock formation over 3000 ft in height. It is the result of glacial action. This is a favorite spot of mine in all of the seasons. In the evening the reflected light can be spectacular. Bridal Veil Falls flows all year with the highest volume in the spring with the snow melt. The trail area in undergoing a renovation project to address the higher tourist volumes.

