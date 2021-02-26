Eilean Donan Castle, Loch Duich, Scotland by Jacques Geoffroy

I planed the shot before leaving Canada. I wanted to show why the castle was built at this location. As I knew that it was lighted at night, it would be great during the blue hour. Using Google maps, I planned where I should set up my tripod. Eilean Donan is recognised as one of the most iconic images of Scotland. Incidentally, a very important piece of equipment for photography in Scotland is an umbrella. Ten minutes before I took the shot, it was raining!

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your personal portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 400,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your personal portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 400,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now