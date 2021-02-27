Eiffel National Park, Germany by Avishek Patra













It was a particularly tough year for the travel photographer in me. I could not travel and was missing going out there in nature to make images. But then with the raging pandemic, one needed to be extremely careful. So, the only way out for me to satisfy my creative needs was to go out in nature in the middle of the night - making sure no rules were broken in the process. And this image here, shot last year in the summer, is one of the images I could make last year!

To reach this location, I had to drive a couple of hours from home, and then an hour and a half's hike through hills and forest (supposedly infested with wild boars) brought me to this place. Since the last few months, I have had this location in my mind but I had to wait for the opportune day (rather night) to make sure I can make the best of my efforts. Anyways, reaching the place, I realized that there is no perfect plan - as I didn't realize the evening would be mildly cloudy - cloudy enough to spoil the first half of the night. But the cloud cover also gave a good time to fix the composition. And as soon as I got a few minutes of clearing, I had to click! I did take some creative liberty when processing but eventually, I am happy with how the result came out. Happy to have made the outing and I hope to go back there again!!

