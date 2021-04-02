Edmond, Oklahoma, USA by Angie Precure

Picture Story

The park near our house always has the most beautiful tulips that bloom every spring. I always try to photograph them, but usually end up with shots that really don't impress me. So, this spring I wanted to try to get out of my comfort zone and do something a little different in photographing these beauties. Now everyone knows that tulips are not very tall, so in order to get this angle meant lying flat on the ground. A little embarrassing, but worth it! The sun came out from behind the clouds just in time to finish off my idea of a perfect composition. I'm sure most of the people who witnessed this crazy lady's antics have all but forgotten about me by now.

